Airtel upgrades mobile network in TN

Chennai :

The deployment will strengthen the network for Airtel customers across the state including offering wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages, the company said.





Airtel acquired large blocks of 1800 and 900 Mhz spectrum for Tamil Nadu during the recent auction by the Centre and with the company's diverse spectrum holdings, Airtel was well positioned to serve the growing demand.





"We continue to invest aggressively in deployment of latest network technologies to ensure our customers enjoy seamless network experience...the additional blocks of 1800 band spectrum and new technology upgrades will massively enhance our network capacity", company Tamil Nadu CEO, Amit Tripathi said.





Airtel said following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown, the adoption of work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed massive surge in demand.





"Airtel's intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected", he said.





Airtel has over 2.7 crore customers in Tamil Nadu, the statement added.