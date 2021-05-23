JSW Steel calls reports of interest in Liberty Steel assets 'misleading'

Mumbai :

In a regulatory filing, the company said: "It is hereby clarified that such reports stating about the Company's interest in bidding/buying Liberty Steel's assets are not only speculative but also misleading and mischievous."





It said that it will continue to make disclosures in compliance with the obligations under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges.





Recent media reports suggested that JSW Steel is considering a bid to buy Liberty Steel's assets in the UK.