Equitas now targets NRI customers

Chennai :

The online process of account opening for NRIs can be done via smart phone or computer connected to Internet. The applicants will have a span of 90 days to courier documents after account opening. ESFB is increasing opportunities for its NRI account holders to manage their investments, deposits and the income earned in India.





Murali Vaidyanathan, President-Country Head, Branch Banking Liabilities Product & Wealth ESFB, said, “Digitisation of banking at ESFB has helped to offer the services at the convenience, safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees being our paramount concern. The seamless online process for NRI account opening launched will enable hassle free account opening and help our NR customers.”