Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Mumbai :

Aluminium prices rose 0.85 per cent to Rs 189.25 per kg in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery gained Rs 1.60, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 189.25 per kg in a business turnover of 1,292 lots.





Analysts said the creation of fresh positions by traders on-demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.