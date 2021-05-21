Sensex up 600 points, Nifty reclaims 15,000 mark

Mumbai :

The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange also traded above the psychological level of 15,000 points.

The across-the-board gains were led by banking and finance stocks.

At 10.22, Sensex was trading at 50,156.73, higher by 591.87 or 1.19 per cent from the previous close of 49,564.86 points.

It opened at 49,833.98 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 50,192.17 and a low of 49,832.72 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 15,077.50, higher by 171.45 points or 1.15 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers in the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, while the only loser was Power Grid.