Lava to provide medical, accidental insurance cover to its partners' field employees

New Delhi :

The company announced the scheme following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.





Lava has tied up with New India Insurance to provide Rs 1 lakh of medical insurance cover and Rs 1 lakh of accidental insurance cover to each employee.





Lava International Head (National Sales) Sudhanshu Sharma said the field staff is our extended family and their health and safety has always been our topmost priority.





"Even during these unprecedented times, Lava remains committed to supporting them in every possible way and the health insurance cover is a small step in this direction.





"We have also decided to extend the benefits of accidental insurance to our field staff who will be back on the road, once the lockdown is lifted," Sharma said in a statement.





The insurance will not just help these field employees but also provide some benefits to their children. In addition to this, the insurance covers permanent partial disability and permanent total disability.





Lava would pay a consolidated annual premium to the insurance company on behalf of the field staff.





"Lava is the first mobile phone company to extend such benefits to its indirect manpower," the statement said.





Currently, Lava has half of indirect manpower in urban and the other half in rural areas, with the highest number of members working in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, the statement said.