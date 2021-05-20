Gold, silver gain on supportive global trends

New Delhi :

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,757 per 10 gram.





Silver also moved higher by Rs 153 to Rs 71,421 per kilogram from Rs 71,268 per kilogram in the previous trade.





In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,874 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.80 per ounce.





"The rising virus cases in Asia also boosted buying in gold despite of stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.