Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi :

Gold prices fell Rs 187 to Rs 48,487 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 187, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 48,487 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,132 lots.





Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.





Globally, gold traded 0.43 per cent lower at USD 1,873.50 an ounce in New York.