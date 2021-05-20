Thu, May 20, 2021

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

Published: May 20,202103:34 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Aluminium prices on Thursday fell 40 paise to Rs 191.35 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

Representative image
Representative image
New Delhi:
Aluminium prices on Thursday fell 40 paise to Rs 191.35 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May dropped 40 paise, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 191.35 per kg in 1,408 lots

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations