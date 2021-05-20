Aluminium futures fall on low demand

New Delhi :

Aluminium prices on Thursday fell 40 paise to Rs 191.35 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May dropped 40 paise, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 191.35 per kg in 1,408 lots





Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.