GE T and D resumes operations at Tamil Nadu units

New Delhi :

The company had temporarily closed its operations at these locations from May 10, 2021. To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on May 8 decided to impose a two-week complete lockdown from May 10.





''The company has resumed regular operations at its manufacturing facilities situated at Hosur and Padappai,'' a BSE filing said.





Further, the company has also partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Pallavaram and will be ramping up operations in due course, it said.





The company is following all safeguards and advisories of the government authorities in reference to the pandemic, it added.





GE T&D India has a predominant presence in all stages of the power supply chain and offers a wide range of products and related services, including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, among others.