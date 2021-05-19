Zinc futures down on muted demand

New Delhi :

Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 236.25 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the May delivery traded lower by Rs 2.15, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 236.25 per kg in 1,979 lots.





Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.