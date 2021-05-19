Equity indices in red amid volatile trade

Mumbai :

Around 10.26 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,083.31, lower by 110.02 points or 0.22 per cent from its previous close of 50,193.33.

It opened at 50,088.81 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 50,279.01 and a low of 50,015.57.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,087.20, lower by 20.90 points or 0.14 per cent from its previous close.

Heavy selling was witnessed in auto and banking stocks, however, gains in auto healthcare and power stocks restricted the losses.

Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers on the Sensex, while the major losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and ONGC.