Indian IT services biz up 6pc in 2020

The Indian IT and business services market was valued at $13.41 billion in 2020 and recorded a 5.41 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth as compared to 8.43 per cent in 2019, an International Data Corporation (IDC) report showed on Tuesday.
New Delhi:
Of the IT and business services market, the IT services market contributed 77.06 per cent and grew by 5.97 per cent in 2020 compared to the 8.91 per cent growth in 2019.
The reduced growth rate was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses in the country.
