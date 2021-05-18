T-Hub’s new service providers to spur start-ups

Hyderabad :

It has joined hands with Cashfree, Cassixcom, CFO Bridge, Conduira, Fireflies.ai, Handysends, Lunchclub, Sapience and The Legal Capsule as its premium partners.





These new partners will support all its start-ups with a suite of services for efficient functioning and will be aligned to the drastically changing needs of start-ups to grow since the pandemic. This alliance benefits the service providers as well by giving them a platform showcase their offerings and establish them as reliable partners for the start-ups.





“Our partnership with these new service providers is an effort to support our start-ups who are facing immense operational challenges because of the pandemic. Our start-ups have always been aided with world-class tools, guidance, libraries, and other services that has enabled them to cut operational costs and gain efficiency,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub.





“These new partnerships will further help our start-ups to be confident with their technical, operational and sales processes so that they can completely focus on innovation and impact at a global level,” he added.





These nine companies have been added to T-Hub’s existing group of 70 service providers like Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean and Google Cloud among others, that has been offering valuable benefits to the start-ups. These service providers enable T-Hub to create a strong entrepreneurial support infrato aid in the long-term sustainability of start-ups.