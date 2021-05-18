TAFE donates Rs 1 crore to TN govt for procurement of oxygen cylinders

New Delhi :

The company has also offered 500 oxygen concentrators to the state government, it said in a statement.





Senior officials called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore for the procurement of oxygen cylinders, it added.





The distribution and installation of the oxygen concentrators in small hospitals and primary healthcare centres of Ranipet, Trichy, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar have been commenced by the Tamil Nadu government, TAFE said.





TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said, "The second COVID-19 wave has resulted in immense humanitarian suffering. We at TAFE offer our humble support to the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government in combating COVID and providing quality care to the people of Tamil Nadu".





TAFE - the makers of Massey Ferguson and Eicher brand of tractors, had taken up several initiatives since the pandemic struck last year to help farmers in rural areas and communities around its factories and offices.