Silver futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi :

Silver prices rose Rs 469 to Rs 73,793 per kg in the futures trade on Tuesday, as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery gained Rs 469, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 73,793 per kg in 12,370 lots.





Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.





Globally, silver was trading 1.29 per cent up at USD 28.64 per ounce in New York.