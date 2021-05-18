Tue, May 18, 2021

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

Aluminium prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 1.15 to Rs 196.85 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

New Delhi:
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May declined by Rs 1.15, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 196.85 per kg in 1,391 lots

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

