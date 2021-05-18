Equity indices open in green, Sensex reclaims 50,000 mark

Mumbai :

It surged as much as 612 points to touch an intra-day high of 50,192.86.

Around 9.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,124.56, higher by 543.83 points or 1.10 per cent from its previous close of 49,580.73.

It opened at the day's low of 49,986.68 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,100.80, higher by 177.65 points or 1.19 per cent from its previous close.

Metal and banking stocks led the surge in the market.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.