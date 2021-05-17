TVS Srichakra now caters to Europe market

Chennai :





“We have developed a new range of tyres suited for the European roads and conditions, to suit the needs of the riders. The technical expertise of our Product Design and Development team in Milan, coupled with the experience of our team in India would result in the tyre range being a delight for scooter riders in Europe and rest of the world,” Andrea Bianchi Milella, marketing manager of TVS Srichakra’s Italian Centre.

This is the first line of tyres launched after the setting up of TVS Srichakra’s Product Design and Development Centre in Milan, Italy.