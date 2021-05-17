Bharti Airtel reports Q4 net profit of Rs 759 cr

Mumbai :

During the same period of FY20, the company had reported a loss of 5,237 crore.





Its revenues for the period under review rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore.





India revenue was at Rs 18,338 crore increased by 17.5 per cent YoY on a comparable basis and 9.6 per cent YoY on a reported basis. Mobile revenues grew by 19.1 per cent YoY on comparable basis on account of the improved realizations as well as strong customer addition, said a company statement.





ARPU continues to be best in industry, Q4'21 at Rs 145 vs Rs 135 in Q4'20 on a comparable basis, an outcome of the company's focus on acquiring quality customers as well as up-trading and up-gradation of customers to 4G.





The company continues to garner a strong share of the 4G net ads in the market. 4G data customers increased by 31.5 per cent YoY to 179.3 million, an addition of 43.0 million 4G customers over the last 4 quarters.





Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said: "Our services are the digital oxygen that the country needs in this challenging time as we experience a vicious second wave of COVID-19. I am grateful to our people who are doing all they can to strengthen our network experience and serve our customers braving massive odds. It is this relentless focus on customer obsession that has allowed us to deliver another consistent quarter in terms of performance."





The company also said that it is operating in an unprecedented situation with the second wave of Covid impacting lives.





"We have taken several steps to manage this crisis, which have been detailed below. This situation continues to evolve and we are monitoring it closely to identify key risks and taking immediate actions to minimize any potential disruption from the pandemic to our business," said the statement.





"Our focus continues to be on delivering uninterrupted services and great end user experience while ensuring safety of our employees and partners," it said.