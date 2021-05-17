Hester, Bharat Biotech in talks for tech transfer

New Delhi :

The Ahmedabad-based firm said it has already initiated the discussions with Bharat Biotech in this regard.





“A triparty consortium has been formed with the Government of Gujarat as the lead partner, to explore the prospects of manufacturing the Covid vaccine through technology from Bharat Biotech,” Hester Biosciences CEO and MD Rajiv Gandhi said in a statement.





The discussions are currently ongoing with Bharat Biotech towards reviewing the infrastructure at Hester, the technology adaption process and the regulatory compliances, he added.





Based on the outcome of the review, the next course of action will be determined, Gandhi noted.





Hester Biosciences is a leading player in the animal healthcare segment. It is the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country.





Only three vaccines have so far been approved to be sold in India -- Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.