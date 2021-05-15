Tata Motors Board to meet next week to consider fund-raise proposal

New Delhi :

The board meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2021.





“The board in the said meeting would also consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including convertible securities of any description or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof in the domestic and/or international markets,” Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.





But, Tata Motors did not give an indication on the quantum of the amount that the company intends to raise. Last month Tata Motors said it has set in motion a business plan to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers.