L and T arm bags CMRL contracts worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore

Mumbai :

It has secured an order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to construct nearly 12 km Twin Bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Road Junction station.





It also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry and exit structures of Chetpet Metro, Royapettah Government Hospital, Thiruvanmiyur Metro Stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways Road Metro Station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations. This underground Metro Rail tunnel package is a part of Corridor 3 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project and is to be constructed in approximately 52 months by using eight tunnel boring machines working simultaneously in various stretches of the project.





The business has also secured another order from CMRL to construct around 8 km of elevated viaduct with 9 elevated Metro Stations starting from Power House to Porur Junction including other associated works. These projects are the first packages of Phase - II which have been awarded by Chennai Metro Rail.