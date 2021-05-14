Investment grade status in peril for India

India’s devastating COVID-19 crisis is making investors question more than ever whether after years of debt accumulation and patchy progress on reforms, a country touted as a future economic superpower still deserves its ‘investment grade’ status.
London:
A spate of downgrades last year had already left India’s investment grade credit ratings hanging by a thread and the severity of the current virus wave is making the main agencies, S&P, Moody’s and Fitch agitated again.
All three agencies have either cut - or warned they could cut - the country’s growth forecasts in recent weeks and that government debt as a share of GDP will jump to a record 90% this year.
