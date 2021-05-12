CCI clears IBM’s internal restructuring via green channel

New Delhi :

Green channel is an automatic approval system, whereby a combination is deemed to have been approved by the CCI upon receiving the filing of the notice for the combination by the parties concerned. “International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation/ Seller) plans to spin off its global MIS Business into a new public company, within the framework of an International corporate internal re-organization,” a release said.





This will be achieved by separation of the managed infrastructure services (MIS) business into newly incorporated companies— Kyndryl Holdings LLC and Grand Ocean Managed Infrastructure Services Pvt Ltd— which are presently not engaged in any business activity and have been incorporated only to implement the proposed transaction.





The MIS business is the business of infra services unit of IBM Corporations Global Technology Services segment and includes regulatory, risk management services offerings of the security services unit of IBM Corp’s Cloud and Cognitive software segment, but excludes the public cloud platform offering of the infrastructure services unit.