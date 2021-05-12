Wed, May 12, 2021

IDBI Bank mulls raising equity capital

Published: May 12,202102:06 AM

The board of IDBI Bank will consider the proposal to raise equity capital through various modes in its meeting on May 15.

File photo.
Mumbai:
“The Board Meeting of IDBI Bank Ltd to be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 will consider the proposal for approval of Notice of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Bank which includes the following as one of the items of business for the AGM: (i) To pass enabling Special Resolution in terms of Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 for issue of equity capital through various modes,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.
