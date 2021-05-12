India’s iPhone output dips 50 per cent as workers hit by COVID at Foxconn unit in TN

Taipei :

The Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu produces iPhones specifically for India, the world’s No.2 smartphone market. It is one of the worst hit states in the second coronavirus wave engulfing the country. Officials imposed a full lockdown in the state from Monday, closing public transport and shuttering shops, to try slow surging infections.





Over 100 Foxconn employees in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and the company has enforced a no-entry ban at its factory in Chennai until late May, a source said.





“Employees are only allowed to leave but not to enter the facility since yesterday,” the person said. “Only a small part of output is being kept.”





More than 50% of the plant’s capacity had been cut, both sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.





They did not specify the plant’s capacity and it was unclear how many workers were at the facility, which provides dormitory accommodation for employees.





Taipei-based Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and a major supplier to Apple, said a small number of employees at one of its facilities in India tested positive for COVID-19 and the company was providing them with support, including medical assistance.





“Foxconn places the health and safety of our employees as our highest priority and that is why we have been working closely with local government and public health authorities in India to address the challenges that we and all companies are facing in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis,” it said in a statement.





Foxconn declined to comment on factory output or specific staffing levels.