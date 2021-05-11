Geojit to provide 3-in-1 account service to PNB customers

Mumbai :

"The new service gives all the customers who have a savings account with PNB, a PNB demat account and Geojit trading account," a joint statement said.

"Saving and Demat account can be opened online in PNB with a hassle-free approach."

According to the statement, the 3-in-1 account makes it easier for PNB customers to transfer funds real time via the payment gateway facility from their savings accounts to meet their investment needs.

"The trading account, which can be opened online in 15 minutes, does away with paperwork and provides a seamless interface to invest online in various investment avenues offered by Geojit."

Earlier, Geojit had a similar tie-up with the Oriental Bank of Commerce, which along with the UBI, has now merged into PNB.