Maruti Suzuki amps up oxygen plants

New Delhi :

In a statement, it said these plants are being made by small scale units with very limited resources or ability to scale-up production. We located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd. They were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only 5-8 plants a month.





“We decided to use our resources to help scale-up their production. MSIL started talking to them from the 1st May and quickly reached an understanding with them. MSIL and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production.”





MSIL’s involvement would be on a no profit basis.