Maruti Suzuki amps up oxygen plants

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has said realising the critical importance of rapidly installing Oxygen PSA plants, both to produce life-saving oxygen as well as reduce the immense logistical problems, it is boosting the manufacturing of such plants.
New Delhi:
In a statement, it said these plants are being made by small scale units with very limited resources or ability to scale-up production. We located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd. They were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only 5-8 plants a month.
“We decided to use our resources to help scale-up their production. MSIL started talking to them from the 1st May and quickly reached an understanding with them. MSIL and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production.”
MSIL’s involvement would be on a no profit basis.
