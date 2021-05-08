FIIs turn net buyers of realty stocks

Mumbai :

As per a research report released by Emkay Global Financial Services, the FIIs showed maximum interest in software and services and real estate sector companies. For the fortnight April 16-30, 2021, the software and services and the real estate sector saw buying worth $281 million and $232 million respectively.





On the other hand, FIIs turned sellers for the Materials sector last fortnight, with the highest sectoral outflow of $570 million. FIIs also continued selling in banks and the energy sector, with each seeing outflows in excess of $200 mn. Automobiles and components stocks witnessed an outflow of $125 million, followed by $101 million worth of selling in diversified financial stocks.





Overall, FIIs turned net sellers in April, after six months. They pulled out net investments of Rs 12,039.43 crore last month.