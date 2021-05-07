Cholamandalam net profit jumps to Rs 243 cr in Mar quarter

Mumbai :

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 42.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.





The quarterly bottomline (profit) surged despite its overall lending business declined, barring loan against property which more than doubled and the home loan portfolio grew a full 99 per cent.





The Chennai-based company reported a 44 per cent rise in full-year net income at Rs 1,515 crore from Rs 1,052 crore in the same period last year, despite making Rs 566-crore additional provisions towards the pandemic for the year. Of the total, Rs 350 crore was in the reporting quarter alone, the company said adding that its total pandemic provision now stands at Rs 1,100 crore.





However, its asset quality more or less remained stable as NPAs only inched up a bit to 3.96 per cent from 3.8 per cent but the provision coverage for the year rose to 44.27 per cent from 41.52 per cent. With an overall provison of Rs 1,100 crore total provisions currently carried against the overall book is 3.58 per cent as against the normal overall provision levels of 1.75 per cent pre-pandemic.





As of March-end, its AUM grew 14 per cent to touch Rs 76,529 crore, from Rs 66,943 crore. Revenue grew 32 per cent to Rs 1,342 crore in the quarter and to Rs 4,944 crore for the year, which is 22 per cent growth over 2019-20.





Aggregate disbursements in Q4 stood at 8,071 crore as against Rs 5,663 in the fourth quarter of FY20, which is a growth of 43 per cent. Disbursements for the year stood at Rs 26,043 crore, down 10 per cent from Rs 29,091 crore in the previous year. The company attributed the decline in the full year number primarily to lower disbursements in the first half of FY21 due to the lockdowns.





The vehicle finance business clocked a volume of Rs 6,153 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 4,703 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 31 per cent. It took the full-year disbursements to Rs 20,249 crore, which is down 13 per cent from Rs 23,387 crore in the previous year.





Loan against property disbursement more than doubled to Rs 1,191 crore in the quarter from Rs 589 crore a year ago, clocking a growth of 102 per cent. It took the total disbursements for the year to Rs 3,627 crore, marginally down from Rs 3,662 crore in the previous year.





Home loan disbursement also almost doubled to Rs 538 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 271 crore last year, logging in a 99 per cent growth. The overall yearly home loan disbursements rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,542 crore from Rs 1,505 crore.





The company had a comfortable liquidity position with Rs 6,428 crore of cash balance as of March-end. Of this, Rs 1,500 crore are invested in government securities. And, including the bank loans, it sanctioned the total liquidity of Rs 9,780 crore.