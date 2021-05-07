Google adopts hybrid workplace, 20 pc staff to WFH

San Francisco :

Pichai said it heartbreaking to see COVID surging in places like India, Brazil, and many others around the world. “We’ll move to a hybrid work week where most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best. Since in-office time will be focused on collaboration, your product areas and functions will help decide which days teams will come together in the office,” he said.





“There will also be roles that may need to be on site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work.” “By mid-June your PAs and functions will come back with a process by which you can apply to move to another office. In granting approvals, they’ll take into account whether business goals can be met in the new location and whether your team has the right infrastructure in the site to support your work,” Pichai informed. It will also offer opportunities for employees to apply for completely remote work (away from team or office) based on their roles and team needs. “As with location transfers, your leads will evaluate whether remote work can support the goals of the team and business,” he added.