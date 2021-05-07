‘Raymond value chain more digital’

New Delhi :

Singhania said: “Until the second wave swamped us sometime around February end, we were witnessing healthy signs of recovery and moving towards pre-pandemic levels. However, varied localised restrictions across states to curtail the spread of pandemic has resulted in the industry facing similar issues that we faced last year.”





“Overall, with the spike in cases in leading metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, the consumer sentiments are subdued and once again the weddings are being postponed,” he added.





Singhania said presently, for everybody, the immediate priority is health and safety of family and friends, and, shopping has taken a back seat.