SpiceXpress airlifs 1,100 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing to Delhi

New Delhi :

The airline used its A330 wide-body aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Nanjing.

"The airline has airlifted more than 11,050 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far," the airline said in a statement.

"These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations. SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been working actively with the state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen," it added.