Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net up by 30pc

Its net income this quarter reached $21.7 billion compared to $16.7 billion in the same period last year, media reports said. The company said it will distribute cash dividends totalling $18.8 billion, due in the second quarter.





“Given the positive signs for energy demand in 2021, there are more reasons to be optimistic that better days are coming. And while some headwinds still remain, we are well-positioned to meet the world’s growing energy needs as economies start to recover,” Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, said in a statement.





The results reflect a dramatic shift from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices.