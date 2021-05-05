Reliance General offers 5pc discount on premium for vaccinated policyholders

Chennai :

According to Reliance General, customers who are renewing or buying afresh its Health Infinity insurance policy will be offered one time five per cent discount if they had taken the COVID-19 vaccination.





The five per cent discount will be in addition to other discounts that are applicable for a policyholder.





Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first dose are eligible to avail this benefit. CEO Rakesh Jain said this is welcome at such a time.