Tata Steel ramps up daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 ton

On April 28, the company had informed about ramping up the oxygen supply limit to 800 tonne a day from 600 tonne/day earlier from its plants in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.





In a tweet, the company said: ''#TataSteel supplied 1000+ tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen yesterday (Monday) and 25,700 tons cumulatively till April end to various states & hospitals.'' Integrated steelmakers are supplying medical oxygen in liquid form to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used to treat COVID-19 patients.





Steel plants produce oxygen for various steel-making processes, including in the basic oxygen furnace (BoF).