Raytheon Technologies sending 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India

New Delhi :

The company employs nearly 5,000 people in India, primarily through Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace.

According to the aerospace and defence major, some of these oxygen concentrators have already started to arrive in India, through the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and organisations actively working with the government across the country.

"These life-saving devices will be distributed where the need is the greatest, including those communities where our employees work and live," the company said in a statement.

"RTX will continue to explore ways to partner and support impacted communities as India recovers."

As per the statement, teams across RTX are also actively working on securing resources, and utilising supply chain capabilities to provide PPE and other essential supplies for employees and local communities.

"Raytheon Technologies will be matching employee donations made through May 22, which will be channeled to several nonprofits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in India."