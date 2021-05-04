TVS Motor sales down 26 pc in April to 2.3 lakh units

TVS Motor Company has reported sales of 2,38,983 units in April, down by 26 per cent from 3,22,683 units in March.

Chennai : TVS had exported 9,640 two-and three-wheelers in April 2020. Its total two-wheelers sales in April stood at 2,26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March. In April 2020, the company had exported a total of 8,134 two wheelers, it said. Domestic two-wheeler sales of the company last month stood at 1,31,386 units, down 35 pc against 2,02,155 units in March this year. There were no sales in the domestic market in April last year due to nationwide lockdown. Its total exports stood at 1,07,185 units in April as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020.