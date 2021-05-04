Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit up 36 pc to Rs 2,589 cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a 36 pc jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,589 cr for the Q4 ended March 2021.

New Delhi : The private sector lender had clocked a profit of Rs 1,905 cr in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The total income rose to Rs 16,175.87 cr in the Q4 from Rs 12,084.71 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said. During the quarter, the standalone profit also rose by 33 pc to Rs 1,682 cr against Rs 1,267 crore in the same period a year ago. On a standalone basis, the total income grew to Rs 8,398.39 crore as against Rs 8,294.07 crore in the year-ago quarter. The net interest income surged Rs 3,843 crore from Rs 3,560 crore in the same period a year ago.