SEBI relaxes compliance timelines for debenture trustees

Mumbai :

In a circular, the capital market regulator said that the submission of reports certifications to stock exchanges can now be done till July 15.

The timeline for disclosures on websites including monitoring of asset cover certificate and quarterly compliance report of the listed entity, monitoring of utilisation certificate, status of information regarding breach of covenants or terms of the issue, if any action taken by debenture trustee, has been extended till July 15.

The deadline for disclosure on status regarding maintenance of accounts maintained under supervision of debenture trustee has also been extended till July 15, said the circular.

As per the SEBI (Debenture Trustees) Regulations, 1993 as amended from time to time and circulars issued thereunder, debenture trustees are required to perform periodical monitoring and disclose various reports, documents and certificates on stock exchanges and on their websites within prescribed timelines.

The regulator said that representations have been received from debenture trustees with regard to relaxation in timelines for complying with certain regulatory provisions

"After taking into consideration the representations received from debenture trustees and the challenges arising out of the local restrictions placed by various state governments in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to extend the timelines," it said.