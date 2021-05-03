Gold futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 424, or 0.91 per cent, at Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,558 lots.





Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.





Gold prices traded 0.70 per cent higher at USD 1,780 per ounce in New York.