Silver futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 762, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 69,128 per kg in 8,778 lots.





Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.





However, globally silver was trading 1.11 per cent higher at USD 26.16 per ounce in New York.