Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.23 per cent to Rs 194.15 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for May delivery gained 45 paise, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 194.15 per kg in a business turnover of 1,926 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

