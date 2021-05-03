Zinc futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi :

Zinc prices rose by 0.32 per cent to Rs 233.20 per kg in futures trade on Monday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by 75 paise, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 233.20 per kg with a business turnover of 2,513 lots.





Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade