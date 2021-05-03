Yes Bank shares tumble over 13 pc after Q4 earnings

New Delhi :

The stock tumbled 13.40 per cent to Rs 12.60 on BSE.





On NSE, it declined 11.68 per cent to Rs 12.85.





Yes Bank on Friday reported a Rs 3,790 crore loss on a consolidated basis for the March quarter, as against a profit of Rs 2,665 crore in the year-ago period, as the asset quality reverses faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to set aside money for potential loan losses.





The bank, which had to be bailed out in a SBI-led rescue a year ago, narrowed its losses in FY21 to Rs 3,488 crore as against Rs 16,432 crore in FY20.





On a standalone basis, it reported a loss of Rs 3,787 crore in the March quarter as against a Rs 2,628 crore net profit in the year-ago period.