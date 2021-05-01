Tata Motors sales dip 41 pc to 39,530 units in April against March

New Delhi :

The company had not sold any vehicle in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.





The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,095 units in April, down 15 per cent from 29,654 units in March this year.





Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 14,435 units, down 61Â per cent from 36,955Â units in March, it added.