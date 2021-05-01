Kia drives in refreshed Seltos, Sonet with various new features

New Delhi :

The Seltos range is priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh while the Sonet is tagged between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).





The refreshed versions of the two models now come with multiple new features; also, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants, Kia India said in a statement.





The company has also introduced Paddle Shifters in both Seltos and Sonet, it added.





Kia has also announced the debut of the iMT technology on the refreshed Seltos, which is going to be segment-first, and will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant, the automaker said.





Looking at the market demand, the company said it has also introduced yet another premium variant on the refreshed Seltos – 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O).





In case of refreshed Sonet, the most popular HTX trim will now be available with automatic options – HTX 7DCT (1.0T-GDI Petrol) and HTX 6AT (1.5 Diesel), it added.





Kia noted that the refreshed Seltos and Sonet now come with 17 and 10 new enhancements, respectively.





Earlier this week, the automaker introduced its new brand positioning in India with focus on transitioning from being just a carmaker to a provider of advanced and eco-friendly mobility solutions.





The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea''s Kia Corporation, introduced a refashioned logo and brand slogan as part of the new brand unveiling.