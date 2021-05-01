MG Motor retails 2,565 units in April

New Delhi :

The automaker noted that its production and vehicle dispatches to dealers last month was significantly higher than retail sales, with the carmaker currently having an order backlog of over three months across its product lines.





The carmaker said it is currently left with no stock at its Gujarat plant.





"Going forward, the carmaker does not see any deterioration in demand. However, supply-chain constraints would continue in the month of May 2021. The production will be impacted by the shortage of semiconductor chips globally and the limitation in working hours due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country," MG Motor said.





With the second wave of COVID-19 leading to a surge in infections, the company has joined hands with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases to help it increase production of oxygen for medical usage.





"In these times, our efforts are directed towards keeping people safe and maximising service to the communities," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.