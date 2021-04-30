Wipro ups IT services revenue guidance to 8-10 pc in June quarter

New Delhi :

While announcing its March quarter results earlier this month, Wipro had said it expects to log a sequential growth of 2-4 per cent in its IT services revenues in the June 2021 quarter without including revenue from Capco and Ampion acquisitions.





In March, Wipro had announced the acquisition of London-based Capco in a $1.45 bn (over Rs 10,500 cr) deal - its largest ever till date. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Wipro said the acquisition of Capco was completed on April 29, 2021. Consequent to completion of the acquisition, the revenue guidance for the current quarter (April-June 2021) is revised, it added.